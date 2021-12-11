LOOK: New design of P1,000-bill

The new P1,000-bill will be part of the limited polymer or plastic bills to be released in 2022

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Saturday, December 11, bared the new design for the P1,000 bill, replacing the country’s World War II heroes.

The new design, which now prominently shows the Philippine eagle, was designed by the BSP and approved by the National Historical Institute, according to BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno.

Diokno said the Monetary Board (MB) and the Office of the President have approved the issuance of the new bill, which will be part of the limited polymer or plastic bills to be released in 2022.

NEW DESIGN. The obverse of the P1,000 bill shows the Philippine eagle and sampaguita, the national bird and national flower. Image courtesy of BSP.

NEW DESIGN. The reverse of the P1,000 bill is largely untouched, except for the sampaguita, the coat of arms of the Philippines, and the BSP logo which were also found on the obverse. Image courtesy of BSP.

Asked why the central bank decided to replace World War II heroes Vincente Lim, Josefa Llanes-Escoda, and Jose Abad Santos, Diokno told reporters, “The new series will focus on fauna and flora in the Philippines.”

Diokno said that the Philippines will receive the new banknotes in April 2022.

Asked if the P500-bill, which features the country’s democracy icons – the late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. and the late former president Corazon Aquino – would also be replaced, Diokno said that there are no discussions on that topic yet. He also explained why the P1,000 bill was prioritized.

“No such discussion went into the MB decision-making process. Arguments why P1,000 bill and not other denomination: first, it is the most in-demand, hence. the cost efficiency gain will be the highest; and second, it is also the subject of the highest attempted forgery – not that it is easy to forge; in fact, it has the most security features and thus the most difficult to forge,” answered Diokno.

BSP is testing the use of polymer banknotes given its expected longer lifespan, which did not sit well with the abaca industry. The central bank also said that the shift to plastic banknotes will help in the fight against counterfeit bills. – Rappler.com