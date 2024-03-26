Here’s the step-by-step process of getting national IDs for kids aged 1 to 4

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's the list of requirements to register children aged 1 to 4 in the Philippine Identification System

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) encouraged parents to register their children aged one to four in the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) and get their national ID.

“The PSA is continually making efforts to make the registration process child-friendly; our registration personnel are ready to assist our young registrants and their parents in the process,” said PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis Mapa.

Here’s the step-by-step process.

First, go to the nearest PSA regional or provincial offices. Parents can also go to malls or local government unit registration centers. The parent or guardian must be registered with PhilSys first.

Registration centers are open to walk-in registrations. Filipinos can also take advantage of PSA’s mobile registration activities for Geographically-Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) or for those who have no means to visit any registration centers.

Present any of the following supporting documents:

Certificate of Live Birth issued by the PSA or the Local Civil Registry Office (LCRO)

Report of Birth issued by the PSA or Philippine Foreign Service Post

Certificate of Foundling issued by the PSA

Certificate of Foundling or Certificate of Live Birth or Persons with No Known Parent/s issued by the PSA

Municipal Form No. 102

Philippine Passport or ePassport issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs

Any document showing the full name of the child, date and place of birth, the full name of the mother, and the full name of the father, if acknowledged

The PhilSys Number (PSN) or permanent identification number of the child that will be generated will be linked to the accompanying parent or guardian.

After the PSA personnel validates the information of the child, the front-facing photograph of the child will be captured. When the child reaches the age of five, the child’s complete biometric information be captured, including the fingerprints, iris scan, and the updated front-facing photograph.

For children aged 5 and above, the PSA said registration activities are also conducted in schools to register students.

Registration services are also provided to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries and their children during Family Development Sessions.

The PSA said over 84.7 million Filipinos have registered in PhilSys as of March 2024. – Rappler.com