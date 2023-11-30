Ramon Ang among ‘Heroes of Philanthropy’ on Forbes Asia list

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

San Miguel Corporation's Ramon Ang is recognized for donations that funded the construction of schools and relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Corporation president and chief executive officer Ramon Ang was named as one of Forbes Asia’s 2023 Heroes of Philanthropy, the only Filipino billionaire recognized for donating wealth to causes.

Forbes Asia recognized Ang’s pledge to donate $9 million (around P500 million) to build schools for underprivileged children in Manila.

It also cited San Miguel Foundation’s P14.8 billion worth of relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, P1 billion for the construction of schools, and P3 billion for river cleanup activities.

“I strongly believe that empowering a wide range of Filipinos with education and skills is key to unlocking the country’s potential,” Ang said.

“This includes not only the youth but also adults in less privileged areas who seek better jobs or want to start their own businesses.”

Some of the other billionaires included in the list are Japan’s Takemitsu Takizaki, who donated shares worth $2.6 billion to his foundation, and Australia’s Andrew and Nicola Forrest for donating $3.3 billion worth of Fortescue Metals Group shares to their philanthropic arm Minderoo Foundation.

Midea Group founder He Xiangjian was also recognized for his $410-million donation to set up a fund supporting scientific research in China.

Li Ka-shing, who donated $7.7 million to support the use of artificial intelligence in medical training and research at two universities in Hong Kong, was also among the philanthropists on the Forbes Asia list. – Rappler.com