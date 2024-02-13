For as low as P5,000, you can invest in retail treasury bonds. Here’s how.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Retail treasury bonds are just a few swipes away, making investing as easy as ordering food online, says Finance Secretary Ralph Recto

MANILA, Philippines – If you have P5,000 and want a passive and risk-free investment, government bonds may be just for you.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto is urging Filipinos to invest in the 30th tranche of the Bureau of the Treasury’s Retail Treasury Bonds (RTB 30) in a bid to promote cheap investment opportunities and help the government fund its priority projects.

“The RTB 30 is more than just a financial contract but a commitment to shared prosperity. It will help drive the government’s socioeconomic agenda forward and empower ordinary Filipinos to chart their path to financial freedom for a more secure future,” Recto said.

RTB 30 is a five-year tenor investment with a gross interest rate of 6.25% per annum, payable every quarter until its maturity in 2029.

The public offering for RTB 30 will begin on February 13, 2024 until February 23, 2024, and will be settled on February 28, 2024. The public can avail of the investment with a minimum amount of

P5,000, and in multiples of P5,000 thereafter, during the offer period.

RTBs can be purchased via BTr’s online ordering facility for investors who are clients of China Banking Corporation, the Development Bank of the Philippines, Land Bank of the Philippines, and the First Metro Securities.

Filipinos can also avail of the investment instrument through the Bonds.PH app.

The RTB 30 also offers an exchange program, which allows investors to reinvest their funds and mitigate reinvestment risk upon maturity of the eligible bonds. Eligible participants for the exchange are existing holders of RTB 22 and 25.

“RTBs are just a few swipes away, making investing as easy as ordering our favorite food delivery,” Recto said. – Rappler.com