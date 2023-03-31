WATCH: Marcos inaugurates San Miguel energy storage in Bataan

The San Miguel Global Power Battery Energy Storage System is said to be among the largest such integrated battery storage networks in the world

BATAAN, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joins the inauguration of the San Miguel Global Power Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Barangay Lamao, Limay, Bataan, on Friday, March 31.

The BESS is envisioned to support grid stability by storing surplus energy when demand is low and supplying it when demand is high during peak hours.

San Miguel Corporation’s power arm SMC Global Power Holdings (SMCGP) already has 500-megawatt hours of BESS facilities around the country. The 32 BESS facilities are collectively said to form the first and largest such network in the country, and among the largest in the world. – Rappler.com