Thai actress Tangmo found dead in Bangkok river

MANILA, Philippines – The lifeless body of Thai actress Nida Patcharaveerapong, popularly known as Tangmo, was found by rescuers in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River on Saturday, February 26 after a 38-hour search. Tangmo was reported missing on Thursday, February 24 after allegedly falling off a speedboat.

According to Thai PBS World, provincial police confirmed during a Tuesday, March 1 news conference that Tangmo, 37, had died by drowning. The autopsy, which was done at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital, stated that Tangmo had sand in her lungs, which indicates that she was still breathing when she fell into the river.

Tangmo’s identity was confirmed by her brother, Dayos Detjob.

Tangmo was reportedly on a speedboat on its way from Krung Thon Bridge to the Rama VII Bridge in Nonthaburi with five other companions – her manager, the speedboat owner, and three friends. The survivors provided their statements to the Muang Nonthaburi police station on Friday, February 25.

The Bangkok Post reported that around 10 pm, Tangmo, who had no life jacket on, was allegedly sitting at the back of the boat to urinate since the boat’s toilet was broken. She was then said to have fallen into the river. According to the witness statement of her manager, once she fell, he called for help from rescuers who arrived on the scene at midnight. The search proved difficult due to the river’s strong current and lack of light.

Tangmo’s body was found approximately a kilometer away from where she allegedly fell off.

The autopsy also reported that Tangmo had a “deep cut” on her left leg, which may have been from the boat propeller or had been inflicted before she fell or after her death. It also cannot be confirmed yet if she actually fell or was pushed from the speedboat.

Tangmo’s mother, Panida Sirayutthayothin, said that she had been trying to contact her daughter since Friday night, and suspects that foul play may have been involved in Tangmo’s death.

Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong was a popular TV and film actress. She starred in movies, The Fallen Leaf, Ghost of Mae Nak, and Pard 888; as well as in the series Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence. – Rappler.com