‘Dr. Strange’ actress Zara Phythian, husband guilty of child sex abuse

Both husband and wife are convicted on charges of sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and stuntwoman Zara Phythian and husband, martial arts instructor Victor Marke, have been convicted on child sex abuse charges at the Nottingham Crown Court, according to reports from BBC and Entertainment Weekly.

Phythian, 27, and Marke, 59, were found guilty of 14 sexual offenses and 18 sexual offenses, respectively. Aside from sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl together, Marke also sexually abused another 15-year-old girl from 2002 to 2003.

Marke was convicted on charges of indecently assaulting a child and having sexual activity with a child, while Phythian was found guilty of sexual activity with a child.

Phythian denied any sexual activity with the victim, and Marke claimed that the sexual activity only happened once, and that Phythian wasn’t involved.

According to prosecutors, the couple were already abusing the 13-year-old girl together while in a relationship, before they got married in 2015.

After the verdicts, the British court judge has ordered Phythian and Marke to remain in custody before the sentencing on May 16.

Phythian had a small role in 2016 Marvel superhero film Doctor Strange, where she played Brunette Zealot. – Rappler.com