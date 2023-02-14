AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica go Instagram official

'I’ll always give you all the love I have in my heart,' AJ writes, right in time for Valentine's Day

MANILA, Philippines – Surprising no one, Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval finally made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, over a year since AJ confirmed they were getting to know each other.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 14, AJ shared a photo of her and Aljur at the beach, writing in the caption: “I’ll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally.”

At the same time, Aljur posted a captionless photo of them next to a motorbike, with his arm around her.

AJ and Aljur starred together in the 2021 film Nerisa.

They first sparked dating rumors in October 2021, just months after Aljur and his ex-wife Kylie Padilla officially split up. At the time, AJ was rumored to be the third party in their breakup, but Kylie herself denied it, saying “there was no issue.”

AJ and Aljur have also been hounded by pregnancy rumors though AJ and even her father Jeric Raval have denied this. – Rappler.com