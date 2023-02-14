Alodia Gosiengfiao marries Christopher Quimbo

MANILA, Philippines – Alodia Gosiengfiao and Christopher Quimbo are married!

The couple tied the knot on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at the Manila Marriott Hotel.

Bridesmaid Verniece Enciso shared photos from the bridal suite and the ceremony.

Alodia wore an embellished gown by Mak Tumang, with knee-high embellished mesh boots by Doreen Odvina. The venue was dressed up to look like a forest, matching the couple’s prenup shoot,

Alodia and Christopher got engaged in July 2022, months after they went public with their relationship in April.

Alodia rose to fame as a cosplayer, but is now also known as a vlogger, gamer, and founder of e-sports agency Tier One Entertainment. Christopher is president and general manager of Calabria Company Limited, which makes Novellino wines. – Rappler.com