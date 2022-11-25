Andi Manzano pregnant with third baby

EXPECTING. Andi Manzano shares she is pregnant with her third baby.

The host and vlogger says she is thankful for her 'biggest' and 'tiniest' blessing

MANILA, Philippines – Andi Manzano and GP Reyes are set to add another adorable baby to their brood as Andi is pregnant with their third child.

Andi made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, November 25, sharing a video of her pregnancy journey so far – from ultrasounds to moments at home with her family.

“Someone says hi!” The host and vlogger said in the caption. “There are so many things to be thankful for this year, but the biggest blessing (or the tiniest might I add!) is this little growing bun inside of me.”

“I can’t believe I get to say this but…I’m going to be a mama of three,” she said.

Andi and GP are currently parents to two daughters: Olivia, born in 2015, and Amelia, born in 2019.

In September 2021, Andi shared that she and GP have always wanted a third child, hopefully a boy, but decided to delay having one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maybe one day,” she said at the time.

She and GP married in 2013. – Rappler.com