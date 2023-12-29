Andrea Brillantes ranks 16th on ‘The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2023’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ivana Alawi, Liza Soberano, Janine Gutierrez, and Belle Mariano also made it to the list

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina actress Andrea Brillantes landed on 16th place of “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2023,” according to a list released by TC Candler and the Independent Critics on Wednesday, December 28.

South Korean-American singer Nancy McDonie of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND topped the 2023 list. She placed second in the 2022 rankings.

McDonie was followed by Russian model Dasha Taran and TWICE member Sana for second and third place, respectively.

Brillantes, who made it to the annual list for the first time, is the only Filipina personality in the Top 20 of the 2023 rankings.

Other Filipina beauties who made it to the 2023 rankings were model-actress and content creator Ivana Alawi (#21), actress Liza Soberano (#28), actress Janine Gutierrrez (#45), and actress Belle Mariano (#71).

Soberano has the longest streak on the list among all Filipino celebrities, having made nine appearances and even topping the list in 2017. Alawi and Gutierrez had ranked on the list for the fourth and third year, respectively. Meanwhile, it’s Mariano’s first entry on the annual list.

Meanwhile, four male Filipino personalities also made it to the list’s “100 Most Handsome Faces of 2023.” American-French actor Timothée Chalamet ranked first.

SB19 members Ken and Josh ranked 34th and 71st, respectively. Meanwhile, Kyler and Reyster of HORI7ON also made it to the 27th and 58th spot.

According to its website, the Independent Critics and TC Candler have published the annual list since 1990, with over 40 countries represented in its rankings.

“Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope…they are all embodied in a beautiful face,” they wrote. – Rappler.com