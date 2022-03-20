‘May pamilya na ‘ko’: Angelica Panganiban is pregnant

PREGNANT. Angelica Panganiban is expecting her first child.

MANILA, Philippines – Angelica Panganiban announced on Sunday, March 20, that she is pregnant with her first child with non-showbiz boyfriend, businessman Gregg Homan.

The 35-year-old actress shared the news on her Instagram alongside an ultrasound photo and a snap of her with Gregg holding her baby bump. “Sa wakas. Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na ina na po ako,” she captioned the post.

(Finally. I will be stepping into the most awaited and most important role in my life. I’m finally going to be a mother.)

Angelica also thanked her relatives and friends who congratulated her. “May pamilya na ‘ko. [Kaiyak, promise],” she added. (I finally have a family. I’m crying, I promise.)

Several celebrities like Bianca Gonzalez, Melissa Ricks, and Pauleen Luna have sent their well-wishes for the couple in the comments section.

Angelica and Gregg first confirmed their relationship in January 2021. – Rappler.com