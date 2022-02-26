Anne Curtis announces comeback concert

COMEBACK. The actress returns to the spotlight with a docu-concert.

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis is making a comeback.

In a February 26 Instagram post, the actress announced that she will be starring in “a very special docu-[concert]” for her fans.

“Join me as I share bits and pieces of my life in the past two years. Plus! I just might have some surprise fierce, fun and fab performances!” she said.

The show will premiere on April 30 online via KTX and Vivamax Plus.

The actress took a break from showbiz in 2019, leaving her It’s Showtime hosting duties when she was pregnant with her daughter Dahlia.

She gave birth to Dahlia in March 2020 in Australia, where she and her husband Erwan Heussaff stayed until February 2021 when they returned to the Philippines. – Rappler.com