‘Running with a purpose’: Anne Curtis gears up for Tokyo Marathon 2023

Anne says she'll match the total amount of donations raised to aid more beneficiaries

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis is set to run the Tokyo Marathon on March 5 to raise funds for children who are victims of violence, abuse, and exploitation.

“Running with a purpose has always made each kilometer even more meaningful,” she said.

Anne, who was appointed as the celebrity advocate of UNICEF Philippines in April 2018, revealed that she partnered with the organization to be the beneficiary of her run.

“I met with the UNICEF PH team and I learned about how children and women are in need of child protection services,” she wrote, before detailing the amount of child abuse cases reported and the steps that could help these affected children.

The actress-host emphasized that “every donation, no matter how big or small” is already a big help, and that she’ll personally match the total amount of funds raised to aid more beneficiaries in the cause.

In a separate post, Anne has been documenting her preparation for the marathon, revealing that she’s been deferring her participation since 2019. She said that she only decided to push through on January 1, giving her only just about two months to train.

Despite the short time of preparation, she said that she’s “even more inspired because, as [her] past two marathons, [she] will be running for a very meaningful cause.”

Fellow celebrities such as Pia Wurtzbach, Bea Alonzo, Jericho Rosales, Angelica Panganiban, and Enchong Dee expressed their support and admiration for Anne’s cause.

The upcoming Tokyo Marathon will serve as Anne’s first marathon after she gives birth to her child, Dahlia Amelie, in 2020. She previously ran the New York Marathon in 2016 and the London Marathon in 2018. – Rappler.com