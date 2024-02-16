Artists, colleagues call to #FreeJadeCastro after warrantless arrest of director

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino actors, actresses, friends, and colleagues from the industry rally online for the immediate release of the director and his friends

MANILA, Philippines – Urgent calls to #FreeJadeCastro and #FreeDirekJade have been making the rounds on social media, as friends, loved ones, colleagues, and fans call for the freedom of the Filipino director, who was arrested without a warrant on February 1.

Film director Jade Castro and his friends – Ernesto Orcine, Noel Mariano, and Dominic Ramos – are still detained after they were arrested in Barangay Dahican, Catanauan, Quezon, for alleged arson in connection with the burning of a modern jeepney. Theirs is a case of warrantless arrest and hot pursuit that local police insist is legal.

On February 13 Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No. 928 urging the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs to conduct a probe into the warrantless arrest of Castro and his companions. She slammed the police for its practice of “arrest now, explain later.”

Castro and his friends have denied the charges, as they were physically present in another town of Mulanay when the fire took place. Hontiveros had noted that even local officials Mulanay, Quezon, corroborated the statement of Castro, and cited CCTV footage to prove this.

The award-winning film director was the writer for Filipino films First Day High, RPG Metanoia, and My Amnesia Girl, and the writer-director for Endo, Zombadings, and LSS (Last Song Syndrome). Castro was at the directing helm of My Big Love, Juana C: The Movie, and Virgin Labfest 12’s Dalawang Gabi.

Call for freedom

Notable figures and colleagues from the industry, as well as writers, artists, groups, and coalitions continue to rally online for the immediate release of the director, with several of them sharing tributes in support of their dear friend.

Triangle of Sadness and A Very Good Girl actress Dolly de Leon was along those who called for the release of Castro and his companions.

It's been 15 days since @castrojade and his friends have been illegally arrested and detained in Catanuan.



Here’s hoping that justice prevails and thay they are freed soon. #FreeDirekJade — Yvette Tan (@yvette_tan) February 15, 2024

It’s been 16 days since Jade Castro and his companions have been arrested for a crime they clearly did not commit. #FreeJadeCastro pic.twitter.com/JO1g9csizB — Jun Robles Lana (@junrobleslana) February 16, 2024

Dear Jade,



Nuong jurymates tayo sa Baguio, alala ko how hard you made me laugh when we both got locked out dahil walang rooms for us.



Here's to more laughter, art talk, and damn, more films when you get out. Naging pelikula bigla buhay mo na surreal. Waaaaaah#FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/m5yOnON9Au — paolo villaluna (@paolovillaluna) February 15, 2024

I’ve only had a chance to meet Direk @castrojade eons ago in a brainstorming session at Star Cinema. I hope there will be a chance to meet him again and exchange ideas with him like we did before. Praying he and his companions are safe 🙏🏼 #FreeDirekJade — Mae Cruz Alviar (@queenbeemae) February 15, 2024

Dear @castrojade, ,

Marami pang konsiyertong kailangang panoorin, sineng kailangang tapusin, pagkaing kailangang lasapin, awards na kailangang hakutin, pelikulang kailangang gawin. Bilisan mo na. #FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/zbkHgZfVYa — Quark Henares (@quarkhenares) February 15, 2024

Actor Khalil Ramos and actress Gab Pangilinan also expressed their support for Castro and his group.

One of the kindest directors i’ve ever worked with. So generous with his craft & knowledge. Kaka miss mga kwentuhan natin direk! Kelan na next?? #FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/HLqtpC0VOh — Khalil Ramos (@TheKhalilRamos) February 15, 2024

one of the most genuine, fun people in the industry— can’t wait to work together again @castrojade 🙏🏼🙏🏼#FreeDirekJade pic.twitter.com/cJYqn4QMYN — gab (@gabpangilinan) February 15, 2024

– Rappler.com