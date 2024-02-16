Artists, colleagues call to #FreeJadeCastro after warrantless arrest of director

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Urgent calls to #FreeJadeCastro and #FreeDirekJade have been making the rounds on social media, as friends, loved ones, colleagues, and fans call for the freedom of the Filipino director, who was arrested without a warrant on February 1.
Film director Jade Castro and his friends – Ernesto Orcine, Noel Mariano, and Dominic Ramos – are still detained after they were arrested in Barangay Dahican, Catanauan, Quezon, for alleged arson in connection with the burning of a modern jeepney. Theirs is a case of warrantless arrest and hot pursuit that local police insist is legal.
On February 13 Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No. 928 urging the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs to conduct a probe into the warrantless arrest of Castro and his companions. She slammed the police for its practice of “arrest now, explain later.”
Castro and his friends have denied the charges, as they were physically present in another town of Mulanay when the fire took place. Hontiveros had noted that even local officials Mulanay, Quezon, corroborated the statement of Castro, and cited CCTV footage to prove this.
The award-winning film director was the writer for Filipino films First Day High, RPG Metanoia, and My Amnesia Girl, and the writer-director for Endo, Zombadings, and LSS (Last Song Syndrome). Castro was at the directing helm of My Big Love, Juana C: The Movie, and Virgin Labfest 12’s Dalawang Gabi.
Call for freedom
Notable figures and colleagues from the industry, as well as writers, artists, groups, and coalitions continue to rally online for the immediate release of the director, with several of them sharing tributes in support of their dear friend.
Triangle of Sadness and A Very Good Girl actress Dolly de Leon was along those who called for the release of Castro and his companions.
Actor Khalil Ramos and actress Gab Pangilinan also expressed their support for Castro and his group.
