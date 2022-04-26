‘Praise Jesus’: Baron Geisler graduates with degree in theology

MANILA, Philippines – Baron Geisler is now a college graduate.

The actor received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology on Monday, April 25 from the All Nations College in Rizal, and he took to Instagram to share photos of the graduation ceremony.

“My journey has reached its goal, and opened a way before me. Thank you Lord!” he said in the caption of his post.

He also shared behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram stories, with one showing his name on a graduation program. “Praise Jesus,” he wrote on the photo.

Baron began his studies in Theology in 2019, the same year he returned to showbiz after going on hiatus to undergo treatment for alcohol dependence.

Earlier in April, Baron’s wife Jamie Evangelista said that he relapsed into drinking, after a video of a spat between them circulated on the internet. Baron recently told Inquirer that he and Jamie have taken a break and that he is seeking treatment again. – Rappler.com