‘Nothing beats the real thing’: Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque are engaged

'Everything went in slow motion. And I felt different emotions all at the same time – joy, excitement, love,' says Bea

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque are ready to tie the knot after more than two years of dating!

The actress shared on Wednesday, July 19, black-and-white photos of the proposal that took place on Tuesday, July 18 at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan.

Alonzo narrated that she was there for a shoot with celebrity fashion photographer Mark Nicdao, recalling that Nicdao asked her to turn around for one of his shots, only to see Roque kneeling before her with a ring in sight.

“I was there for a shoot, but little did I know that the next thing that would happen would change our lives forever,” she wrote. “When I turned around, I found Dom kneeling with a box in his hand.”

The actress continued that while she has done “so many proposal scenes in [her] entire career” in showbiz, it still hits different to experience it in real life. “Nothing beats the real thing,” she said.

“Everything went in slow motion. And I felt different emotions all at the same time – joy, excitement, love. I started bawling,” she added.

Alonzo said that she didn’t want that moment to end. “I want this real thing to happen forever. And right then and there, in front of the people we love, we decided on forever.”

Fellow celebrities such as Catriona Gray, Ivana Alawi, Kristine Hermosa-Sotto, Yasmien Kurdi, Rita Daniela, Jolina Magdangal, Dianne Medina, Derek Ramsay, and Judy Ann Santos sent their congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section.

Rumors about Alonzo and Roque’s romance first started in 2020, a year after the actress and actor Gerald Anderson broke up in 2019. Alonzo confirmed her relationship with Roque in August 2021. – Rappler.com