Beauty Gonzalez belatedly addresses excavated gold jewelry controversy

The actress drew flak in July when she wore jewelry reworked from ancestral gold burial masks to the GMA Gala

MANILA, Philippines – Beauty Gonzalez finally addressed the controversy surrounding the accessories she wore during the 2023 GMA Gala in July.

During that event, Gonzalez wore a matching set of gold earrings and a necklace, which were each made from eye and mouth covers excavated from Butuan and Surigao. She dubbed her look “an appreciation for Philippine ancestral gold.”

The eye and mouth covers in Gonzalez’s neck piece and earrings are also said to have been used in ancient funerary rites from centuries ago.

Netizens were quick to criticize the actress for still choosing to wear the jewelry despite knowing their origins and how they were made.

Notably, art critic and curator Marian Pastor Roces expressed her disapproval toward the GMA actress, stating that Gonzalez’s jewelry was “fashioned from excavations of many individuals” and should not be considered an homage to Philippine ancestral gold.

“How on earth is this an homage, exhibiting impunity and crassness? Wearing archaeological gold death pieces, flaunting excess, is odious,” Roces wrote in a Facebook post.

Since then, Gonzalez has remained mum on the issue. Just recently, however, the actress addressed it during the media conference of GMA’s teleserye Stolen Life.

“Well, it’s better that I didn’t talk [because] it’s a very unending conversation,” Gonzalez said, according to a report from PEP.ph.

The 32-year-old actress then addressed Roces’ past remarks.

“I respect what she believes, I respect also what I believe, and I only wish world peace,” she said.

The actress also said that she would “definitely” wear the jewelry again, and that audiences should anticipate for more in the future.

Gonzalez made her first claim to fame on television in 2008 when she joined Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus. She later went on to act in numerous popular teleseryes and films, such as Kadenang Ginto, Honesto, In My Mother’s Skin, Abandoned, and Billie and Emma, among others. – Rappler.com