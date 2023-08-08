‘Finally healthy’: Bella Hadid shares update on struggle with Lyme disease

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The supermodel says she has 'so much gratitude' for life, after living through 'almost 15 years of invisible suffering'

MANILA, Philippines – Bella Hadid opened up about her struggles after suffering from Lyme disease in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, August 7, sharing that she is now “finally healthy.”

The 26-year-old supermodel shared the personal journey she went through after living with the chronic disease, co-infection treatment, and “almost 15 years of invisible suffering.”

“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family, and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” she wrote.

“To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever,” she added.

Her post was accompanied with photos of her undergoing treatment for the disease and medical records revealing the details of her condition. In one image, a document describes a 17-year-old Hadid suffering from fatigue, attention deficit disorder, and memory disturbances, among other mental and physical concerns.

She assured fans that she is now doing well and will return to work when she is ready.

“I am okay and you do not have to worry, and wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today,” she wrote.

In her post, Hadid thanked those who were there for her during the whole process, specifically her mother Yolanda, her agents, and her medical team for their constant support.

The model reflected on the experience in a positive light. “The outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions, and a new brain,” she wrote of her battle.

“The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling – it will get better. I promise. Take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth, and the clouds will start to clear up,” she told her fans.

The model was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013, along with her mother and younger brother Anwar. In 2021, she posted photos on Instagram of her receiving treatment.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted through bites from infected ticks. It can cause fevers, headaches, and fatigue. It is typically treated through antibiotics.

In its later stages, Lyme disease can lead to arthritis, nerve pain, and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. – with reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.