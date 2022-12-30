Benjamin Alves and Chelsea Robato are engaged

MANILA, Philippines – Benjamin Alves is ready to tie the knot with Chelsea Robato after three years of dating.

The Kapuso actor shared photos from engagement on Friday, December 30. “What a fairytale it is to spend the rest of my life with you,” he captioned the post.

In the second photo, Chelsea is seen displaying her engagement ring.

Fellow celebrities like Lovi Poe, Solenn Heussaff, Iza Calzado, Karylle, Mark Herras, and Kris Bernal congratulated the couple in the comments section.

The two confirmed their relationship in 2019.

Benjamin is known for his roles in GMA series Owe My Love, Artikulo 247, and films Heneral Luna and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral. – Rappler.com