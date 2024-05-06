‘Lord of the Rings’ star Bernard Hill dies at 79 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TITANIC. Actor Bernard Hill, who played the role Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 movie, Titanic, speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong on January 12, 2014.

MANILA, Philippines – British actor Bernard Hill, best known for his role as King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, passed away on Sunday, May 5. He was 79.

Hill’s death was confirmed by his agent Lou Colson to US publications Variety and Deadline. No cause of death was given.

Aside from portraying the King of Rohan in Lord of the Rings films The Two Towers and The Return of the King, Hill was also known for his role as Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 film Titanic.

Hill’s acting career, which spanned over five decades, also saw him star in projects A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Valkyrie, ParaNorman, and Wolf Hall.

His latest project included season two of the police drama The Responder, which premiered on BBC One on Sunday. – Rappler.com