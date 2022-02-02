‘We were pregnant and then no more’: Bettinna Carlos opens up about miscarriage

'Thank you for the assurance that one day, in heaven, we will see and be with our child,' says the actress

MANILA, Philippines – Bettinna Carlos revealed on Tuesday, February 1, that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“We were pregnant and then no more,” she captioned her Instagram post, alongside photos of her positive pregnancy test, prenatal ultrasound, and a screenshot of a message that read, “The Lord has a purpose for each human life, and so a child who dies in the womb has fulfilled his purpose just as fully as someone who lives to old age.”

Bettina also addressed fellow couples who had also gone through miscarriages, and hoped for their healing.

“To all the mothers who have lost their children before they could even hold them, feel them, see them (in the flesh or ultrasound), may you too find peace in this: God’s purposes for the lives of our unborn children were fully fulfilled however long or short they were in us. Their lives did not go to waste.”

Despite the circumstances, the actress also found strength through her faith. “Lord, You were so gracious in giving to us and You are still good even in taking away. Thank you for the fresh hope and new joy You gave us even for a very short while.”

“Thank you for the assurance that one day, in heaven, we will see and be with our child. Thank you for what You give when You take [it] away. What we gain from this loss,” she added.

Bettina married her husband Mikki Eduardo in December 2020. She has a daughter named Amanda Lucia from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com