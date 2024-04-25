Beyoncé sends a gift to a 2-year-old Filipino boy. Here’s why. 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s not every day that you get to be friends with pop superstar Beyoncé, much more receive gifts from her team. But two-year-old Tyler just proved that he’s one of the luckiest BeyHives right now.

Tyler, son of content creator Bea Fabregas and radio host Nikko Ramos, had been making rounds on social media after he kept asking his mom about the singer. In the viral video, Tyler repeatedly asked Bea about the singer’s whereabouts, even asking if they’d be able to visit the artist.

Bea then explained to her son that the superstar is at her house as she doesn’t live in the Philippines, adding that they don’t know her personally and that Beyoncé “is not ‘momma’s friend.”

But Tyler was apparently not taking no for an answer as he insisted that that singer is his “friend. “

“She’s our friend, Beyoncé is my friend,” he told her mom. Bea asked, “Can you introduce me to Beyoncé?” The toddler then replied, “Yeah.”

When Tyler said that he wanted to meet the popstar, Bea appeased her him by saying that maybe they’ll get that chance to meet Beyoncé in the future. The viral video ended with a clip of Bea playing Beyoncé’s songs while Tyler is playing, saying that it’s the “best” she could do for her son right now.

The video of Tyler and Bea’s conversation about Beyoncé quickly garnered millions of views – and it also reached the popstar’s team.

On Wednesday, April 24, Bea updated her followers that Beyoncé came across the viral video and her publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, reached out to them because the singer wanted to send a gift to Tyler.

Sharing photos of her son posing with a green stuffed animal and a bouquet of blue flowers, Bea shared that “Beyoncé and Tyler are now actually officially friends.”

“Through the power of Queen B’s internet (millions of views and likes, it’s crazy), she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler, and the sweetest message that our family will now always treasure,” she wrote. Bea also added that the singer penned a message for her song that began with “To my friend Tyler,” and included the line, “I see your halo, Tyler.”

She then expressed her gratitude to the singer and her team, saying that they appreciate the artist set aside some time to send the gifts over even if the popstar receives numerous mentions on social media every day.

Bea said that Tyler may be “too young to remember all this, but [I’ll] always remind him to dream big and shoot for the stars.”

In the comments section, several Filipino celebrities, including Saab Magalona, Kaila Estrada, and Dani Barretto expressed their happiness that Tyler was noticed by Beyoncé.

In March, Beyoncé released her latest album Cowboy Carter. – Rappler.com