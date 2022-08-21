LOOK: Bianca King is pregnant with 1st child

'It was a long journey to get here,' says Bianca

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bianca King is expecting her first child with husband Ralph Wintle.

The 37-year-old actress made the announcement on Saturday, August 20, sharing a photo of her flaunting her baby bump. “Guess how many weeks?” she wrote.

In a separate post, Bianca opened up about their pregnancy, disclosing that she even considered the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“It was a long journey to get here. It was not easy – being in our mid-late 30s. I mentally gave up and was about to do IVF. But surprise! A natural miracle happened,” she said.

Fellow celebrities such as Solenn Heussaff, Iya Villania, Sofia Andres, Beauty Gonzalez, and Mariel Padilla congratulated the couple.

Bianca is known for her roles in GMA’s Mulawin and Luna Blanca and ABS-CBN’s Pusong Ligaw and Halik. In August 2020, she announced that she was moving to Sydney and “starting a new chapter.”

Bianca and Ralph tied the knot in June 2021. They first confirmed their relationship in August 2019. – Rappler.com