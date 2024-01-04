‘I will never return to the music industry’: Britney Spears denies rumors of upcoming album

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Spears explains that she prefers to write songs for other people, which she has been doing for the past two years

MANILA, Philippines – In an Instagram post on Thursday, January 4 (Manila time), Britney Spears debunked the alleged rumors that she is preparing to release an album.

“Just so we’re clear, most of the news is trash! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album,” Spears wrote.

Spears bared that she has no plans of returning to the music industry. She also explained that she has been writing songs for other artists for the past two years, and that she prefers this arrangement.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me. I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way,” she continued.

The 42-year-old also went on to clear up the rumors that her memoir, The Woman in Me, was published illegally without her consent – stating that she is actually “loved and blessed.”

In December 2021, the former pop star had also mentioned that she wasn’t ready to continue making music, as she had begun to fear the industry and the people in it after “the awful things they have done to me personally and after what I’ve been through.”

“Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘fuck you’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

From the late ’90s to the early 2000s, Spears has released countless chart-topping hits, such as “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “…Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” “Circus,” and “Womanizer,” among many others.

In 2008, she entered a conservatorship set up by her father Jamie Spears – who had exercised complete control over her personal life, career, finances, and $60-million estate. She was freed from the 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021.

Two years after her conservatorship was terminated, she published her own memoir titled The Woman In Me, where she revealed that Justin Timberlake had forced her to get an abortion when he learned that she was pregnant with his child. – Rappler.com