Bryan Tanaka confirms split with Mariah Carey

The ex-couple first met in 2006 when Bryan Tanaka worked as a backup dancer for Mariah Carey's 'The Adventures of Mimi' tour, and began dating 10 years later in 2016

MANILA, Philippines – Bryan Tanaka confirmed on Wednesday, December 27 (Manila time), that he and Mariah Carey have split up after seven years of dating.

Tanaka explained in an Instagram post that his “amicable separation” from Carey was a mutual decision.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared,” Tanaka wrote in a letter addressed to friends and fans.

Tanaka then shared that he will always treasure the memories and artistic collaborations he has created with Carey.

“Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture,” Tanaka continued.

The professional dancer also asked his friends and fans for privacy, understanding, and respect as he navigates “this sensitive time,” adding that it is the fans’ constant love and support that sustains him.

“I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters,” Tanaka said.

The ex-couple first met in 2006 when Tanaka worked as a backup dancer for Carey’s The Adventures of Mimi tour. They only began dating a decade later in 2016, right after Carey split up with her ex-fiancé James Packer.

Tanaka is a 40-year-old professional dancer and choreographer.

Meanwhile, Carey is a 54-year-old American singer best known for her timeless Christmas hit “All I Want For Christmas is You.” Before breaking her engagement off with Packer, she was married to Nick Cannon, with whom she shares two children. – Rappler.com