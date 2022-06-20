Bugoy Cariño opens up about being a father at 16

MANILA, Philippines – In an interview with Karen Davila released on Saturday, June 18, actor-dancer Bugoy Cariño recalled that he was at the peak of his showbiz career when he found out that his partner, volleyball player EJ Laure, was pregnant. At the time, he was only 16 years old while EJ was 21, and people were putting pressure on him to sue EJ for taking advantage of a minor.

“Nakikita ko po ‘yung mga sinasabi ng mga tao na dapat kasuhan si EJ, kasi nga minor ako. Hindi naman po sila ‘yung magkakaso eh, dapat ako ‘yung magkakaso kay EJ kasi ako ‘yung minor. Pero pinili ko na, gusto ko maging masaya na lang. Gusto ko na maging parte ng buhay ko si EJ…. Sobrang mahal ko si EJ.” he said.

(I am aware of people’s comments saying I should file a case against EJ because I was a minor. But they’re not the one who should press charges, I should be the one doing that because I was the minor [in the relationship]. But I’ve decided to just choose to be happy with EJ. I want her to be part of my life. I really love her.)

“Mahirap po kasi sa akin, nawala lahat nang mga gusto kong gawin.… Nagbago po talaga ang buhay ko simula noong naging tatay ako (It was really hard for me because I lost everything I wanted to do.… My life really changed since I became a father),” he said.

He added, “Yun ‘yung time na parang ‘yung career ko is pataas na nang pataas so parang na-confuse ako sa sarili ko. Naisip ko na parang ang aga pala talaga. Nawala lahat sa akin.” (That was the time when my career was taking off, so I got confused. I thought that it really happened way too early. I lost everything.)

Similarly, EJ had to temporarily stop playing volleyball when the couple agreed to raise the child together.

Bugoy added, “Hindi ako masisisi ng tao. Hindi masisisi si EJ ng mga tao kung bakit hindi namin napigilan ang sarili. Ako po talaga ang may gusto kay EJ. Kaya sabi ko sa kanya, ‘wag mo na pansinin. Pagdating naman ng panahon, wala na ‘yan eh. Magbabago na din isip nila.”

(People can’t blame me or EJ. I was the one who really liked EJ. That’s why I told her to not mind it. When the time comes, this issue will die down and they’ll change their minds.)

Bugoy and EJ introduced their daughter Scarlet to the public in September 2020 when the Goin’ Bulilit alum celebrated his 18th birthday. – Rappler.com