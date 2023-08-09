Bureau of Immigration confirms Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh released on bail

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CARELESS. Jeffrey Oh (right) poses with James Reid and Liza Soberano at the trade launch for Careless.

The Korean-American entrepreneur was detained for allegedly working without the necessary permits

MANILA, Philippines – Jeffrey Oh, the Korean-American CEO of music label Careless, was released on bail on Friday, August 4, one week after his arrest.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokesperson Dana Sandoval confirmed his release to ABS-CBN, adding that he continues to face deportation charges.

According to Sandoval in an earlier interview with Boy Abunda, Jeffrey had been detained at a BI facility in Bicutan.

Oh was arrested on Friday, July 28, in Poblacion, Makati for allegedly working without the necessary permits and visas.

The businessman is known for founding and leading Careless along with celebrities James Reid and Bret Jackson. The company has signed talents including street dance group A-Team, hip-hop artist Massiah, and actress Liza Soberano.

Oh is also the CEO and founder of Brooklyn Industries Group, which is behind restaurants such as Japonesa and West32. – Rappler.com