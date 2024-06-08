Two suspects held in murder case of Swedish rapper C.Gambino

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: Police is seen at the crime scene at Selma Lagerlofs square in Gothenburg after the famous rapper C. Gambino was shot to death on Tuesday evening in a parking garage in Gothenburg, Sweden on june 05, 2024.

The award-winning hip-hop artist was shot dead in a parking garage in a suspected gang-related attack

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Swedish prosecutors have apprehended two people suspected of being accessories to the killing of the award-winning hip-hop artist known by the alias C.Gambino, the prosecution agency said on Friday, June 7.

C.Gambino, who kept his identity hidden and wore a mask in public, was shot dead in a parking garage late on Tuesday in a suspected gang-related attack in Gothenburg on the Nordic country’s west coast.

“Prosecutors have arrested two people on probable cause suspected of aiding and abetting the murder,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

Sweden has struggled for years to contain violence linked to organized crime. Deadly shootings in the nation of 10 million have more than tripled over the past decade to significantly exceed levels in neighboring countries.

C.Gambino, whom prosecutors said was around 25 years old, had nearly 1 million monthly listeners on the Spotify streaming service ahead of his murder and last month won the Swedish Grammis music awards for Swedish hip-hop artist of 2023.

On Friday, he was according to Spotify the most played artist in Sweden on the platform within the past 24 hours, and his monthly listener rate was up to 1.2 million.

The late rapper is not to be confused with American artist Childish Gambino. – Rappler.com