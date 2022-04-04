Carlo Aquino confirms split with Trina Candaza

MANILA, Philippines – After months of speculation, Carlo Aquino has finally confirmed that he is no longer in a relationship with Trina Candaza.

In an ABS-CBN News article released on Sunday, March 3, Carlo said they had only separated in 2022.

Carlo did not elaborate on the reason for the breakup, but emphasized that they still communicate with each other and that their daughter, Enola Mithi, still remains as his priority.

“Nag-uusap kami every once in a while. Nahihiram ko si Mithi, pero s’yempre dahil nga pandemic pa rin, ‘yung safety muna niya [ang priority]. Pagka-may trabaho ako nag-aantay ako ng ilang days,” the actor said.

(We talk every once in a while. I’m allowed to spend some time with Mithi, but of course, it’s still the pandemic and her safety is still the priority. If I came from work, I make sure to wait for several days [before meeting my daughter].)

Breakup rumors between the two circulated online in January when Trina started sharing cryptic posts about partners thinking of another woman. Trina and her daughter also moved into a new home without Carlo, further fueling speculations that their relationship was on the rocks.

Trina, however, hasn’t addressed the issue yet.

Carlo and Trina welcomed their daughter Enola Mithi in September 2020. They first confirmed their relationship in October 2019. – Rappler.com