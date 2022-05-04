Park Min-young, Go Kyung-pyo, Kim Jae-young to star in new drama

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean stars Park Min-young, Go Kyung-pyo, and Kim Jae-young are set to star in an upcoming TvN drama called MonWedFriTuesThursSat.

According to Soompi, the new drama is about a helper service “that provides wives to single people needing partners to take to gatherings for married couples and school reunions.” It will be a romantic comedy that revolves around the story of protagonist Choi Sang-eun (Park Min-young), who helps single men who don’t want to get married as her career, instead of focusing on her own romantic relationship.

Sang-eun is also in a long-term contract with Jung Ji-ho (Go Kyung-pyo), with their arrangement set for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for his fifth year. Ji-ho is a “mysterious character” whose career, hobbies, and personality are kept secret. However, Sang-eun also gets entangled with Kang Hae-jin (Kim Jae-young), a chaebol family’s youngest son and her newest client for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The show’s production team said that the new show “will showcase the greatest synergy” between the stars, who have “phenomenal chemistry.”

“Please look forward to the 2022 sweet romance which will cross the boundaries between work and personal life,” they added. MonWedFriTuesThursSat will be directed by Nam Sung-woo (100 Days My Prince, My Roommate is a Gumiho, Kkondae Intern) and is slated to premiere late 2022.

Min-young is best known for her rom-com roles in popular K-drama series like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and Forecasting Love and Weather, as well as Sungkyunkwan Scandal, Her Private Life, When The Weather is Fine, and more.

Kyung-pyo has been part of series Private Lives, D.P., Reply 1988, Don’t Dare to Dream, Chicago Typewriter, and Strongest Deliveryman.

Jae-young has appeared in dramas Reflection of You, 100 Days My Prince, Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, and more. – Rappler.com