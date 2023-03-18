LOOK: ‘Cedie’ actors Ronaldo Valdez and Tom Taus reunite

The two actors played grandfather and grandson in the beloved '90s film

MANILA, Philippines – In the ultimate ’90s throwback, Ronaldo Valdez and Tom Taus, who starred together in the beloved film Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe, reunited for the first time in years.

Ronaldo posted photos of their meet-up on Instagram on Friday, March 17, saying, “Before Eloy, there was Cedie.”

Eloy refers to the character Daniel Padilla played in the series 2 Good 2 be True, in which Ronaldo also starred as Eloy’s grandfather.

“Reunited after 27 years!!! It was indeed a great catch up!” Ronaldo added on Instagram, tagging Tom and his manager Jamela Santos, who planned the meet up.

Replying to Ronaldo’s post, Tom commented: “It was truly wonderful to see you Tito Ronaldo! Thank you for this special time together.”

In Cedie, Tom played the title role of a young boy who discovers that he is the lone heir to an earldom. Ronaldo played the Earl of Dorincourt, Cedie’s grandfather.

The film, based on the Japanese anime series Little Lord Fauntleroy, earned then 10-year-old Tom a best child actor nomination at the 1997 FAMAS Awards.

Since then, Ronaldo continued on in showbiz while Tom pursued a career as a DJ. – Rappler.com