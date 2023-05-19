Chris Hemsworth coming to Manila in June

The Australian actor says he 'can't wait to visit' the Philippines for Netflix's ‘Extraction 2’ movie premiere

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Hemsworth fans, assemble! Marvel superhero Chris Hemsworth will be heading to the Philippines for the first time on June 5 for the movie premiere of Netflix’s Extraction 2, the sequel to his popular Netflix action-thriller film.

In a video released by the streaming giant, the Australian actor shared “some pretty exciting news” to Filipino fans: “I’m coming to the Philippines soon.” He also said that he “can’t wait to visit.”

You heard it from Chris Hemsworth: He’s on his way to Manila! See you on June 5 💥#Extraction2 #ChrisHemsworth pic.twitter.com/zn2w7qlCCr — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) May 18, 2023

Further details on the event have not been announced yet by Netflix.

For the Extraction sequel, Hemsworth reunites with producers and screenwriters Joe and Anthony Russo (best known as the Russo brothers), whom he previously worked with in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Director Sam Hargrave also returns, as well as actress Golshifteh Farahani, who played Nik Kahn, Tyler’s ally and a skilled private military contractor. Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili have also joined the cast.

Extraction 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, June 16. The official trailer was released on Tuesday, May 16.

The first film followed Tyler Rake (played by Hemsworth), a black market mercenary who is tasked to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. In Extraction 2, Hemsworth reprises his role and takes on another dangerous mission to save the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

Extraction was initially released on April 24, 2020. In its first four weeks, it garnered 99 million views according to Bloomberg, becoming one of Netflix’s biggest blockbuster movies at the time.

Extraction 2 is Hemsworth’s sixth film on Netflix. He is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. In November 2022, the actor revealed that he would be taking a break from acting due to his increased risk of Alzheimer’s. – Rappler.com