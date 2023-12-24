Coleen Garcia’s step-aunt stabbed to death, suspect arrested in Mandaluyong

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Coleen Garcia says the suspect used to work as a carpenter for her father

MANILA, Philippines – The suspect in the killing of the step-aunt of actress-host Coleen Garcia was arrested Sunday, December 24, by officers of the Eastern Police District in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City.

Police identified the suspect in the killing of Canice Seming as Art Villacastin Tondo, a carpenter who used to work for the father of Garcia.

In her Facebook post on December 23, Coleen Garcia alleged that Tondo entered her father’s house on December 21 “and stabbed my stepmom’s sister, Canice, to death. She was found to have over 15 stab wounds.”

Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Manongdo, chief of Antipolo City police, confirmed to INQUIRER.net that they were filing a complaint against Tondo, and that they already have the sworn statements of witnesses.

Garcia said in her social media post that Tondo used to work as carpenter of her father. She said that the suspect was allegedly dismissed from his job because he was accused of drug use.

In an interview GMA Integrated News, Jose Garcia, the actress’ father said that he has already had numerous bad experiences with Tondo in the past.

He said that he and his family still do not know the motive behind Tondo’s crime.

Coleen Garcia is an actress best known for her role as a regular host in the noontime show It’s Showtime. In 2018, she married fellow actor and host Billy Crawford, with whom she shares a son named Amari. – Rappler.com