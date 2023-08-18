Filipino-Canadian comedian Ron Josol is coming to Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

He will be headlining his first theater show in Manila on September 22!

MANILA, Philippines – Spend your Friday night with laughter – balut spiels and Filipino family anecdotes included – courtesy of Ron Josol!

The Filipino-Canadian stand-up comedian is gearing up for his first headlining theater show in Manila called Brown Privilege: Ron Josol Live! In Manila, happening on September 22. Local comedian Red Ollero will be his opening act.

Organized by Q2 Media, the comedy show will be held at Samsung Hall, SM Aura in Bonifacio Global City.

Tickets for the one-night-only event are available on Josol’s website starting Friday, August 18, at 6 pm.

Josol is best known for his quips and stories surrounding his Filipino heritage “which resonate deeply with audiences of all backgrounds.”

With 25 years in the comedy game, the Just for Laughs alum has staged performances globally, landing him noteworthy television appearances such as in Last Call with Carson Daly on NBC as well as Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network. – with reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.