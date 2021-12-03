Cong TV and Viy Cortez are expecting a baby

NEW BABY. Cong TV and Viy Cortez are expecting their first child. Screenshot from Viy Cortez's YouTube

In a vlog on Viy's channel, the pair share that the baby's due date is on July 24, 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Vlogger couple Viy Cortez and Cong TV are expecting a baby, almost a year after Viy experienced a miscarriage.

The pair shared the news in a vlog on Viy’s channel. The nine-minute long video opens with Viy tearing up after seeing two positive pregnancy tests.

She then shared that she felt extra emotional because she recently underwent surgery and was told she was not pregnant at the time. Still in disbelief, she showed the pregnancy tests to Cong, who also got emotional.

Viy and Cong then broke the news to their housemates and fellow content creators at Team Payaman, who celebrated with them and shared their excitement for the new addition to their team.

The video also showed footage of a sonogram showing the baby at six weeks. They later showed the sonogram to their parents and mentioned that Viy’s due date was on July 24, 2022.

Almost exactly a year ago, on December 19, 2020, Viy opened up about losing their baby after experiencing a miscarriage – only days after she found out she was pregnant.

She and Cong have been together since 2015, and the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary in Amanpulo in June. – Rappler.com