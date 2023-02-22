LOOK: Constance Wu expecting Baby No. 2

'Filipinese baby #2 coming soon,' she writes on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Constance Wu is expecting her second child with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.

The Crazy Rich Asians star made the announcement through an Instagram story on Wednesday, February 23, sharing a photo of her flaunting her baby bump.

“Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon,” she wrote.

Constance and Ryan are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, whom they welcomed in December 2020.

Constance is the star of 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians, which made history by featuring the first all-Asian cast for a Hollywood movie in decades. She also starred in the 2019 film Hustlers and in the sit-com Fresh Off the Boat, which ran from 2015 to 2020.

Ryan is the frontman of rock band Man Man, under the stage name Honus Honus. He is also a screenwriter. – Rappler.com