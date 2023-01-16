Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris welcome 3rd child

'Can't believe he's finally in my arms,' says Danica

MANILA, Philippines – Danica Sotto has given birth to her third child with husband Marc Pingris.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, January 15, to share that she had a “smooth and safe delivery.”

“Still feels so surreal. Can’t believe he’s finally in my arms. Thank you to those who prayed and believed with us,” she wrote, alongside a video of her kissing her newborn.

Marc, meanwhile, shared his excitement about being a father of three. “LORD, thank you! Gabayan nyo po ako na mapalaki sila ng maayos at gabayan mo ko Lord sa lahat lahat ng bagay na gagawin ko para sa pamilya ko.

(Thank you, Lord! Please guide me as I raise my child and help me with all the things that I should do for my family.)

The former professional basketball player also revealed that their son is named Jean-Luc Sotto-Pingris.

Celebrities like Pauleen Luna-Sotto, Iza Calzado, Iya Villania, and Camille Prats congratulated the couple for the newest addition in their family.

Danica and Marc, who have been married since 2007, announced in June 2022 that they’re expecting their third child. Their other two children are Jean Michael (born in 2008) and Anielle Micaela (born in 2011). – Rappler.com