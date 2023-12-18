LOOK: Demi Lovato is engaged to Jordan Lutes 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I can't wait to love and cherish you forever,' says Demi

MANILA, Philippines – Musicians Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes are ready to tie the knot after a year of dating.

On Monday, December 18, Demi shared photos from the proposal, including a closer look at her engagement ring.

“I’m still speechless. Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life,” she wrote.

She also penned a message to her partner, saying that she’s “beyond excited to marry [him].”

“Every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever,” Demi added.

Meanwhile, Jordan also shared the same set of photos on his personal Instagram account.

“Feeling like the luckiest man alive right now,” he said.

Demi, 31, and Jordan, 32, first met in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song “Substance.” He is also credited on two of Demi’s songs from the Holy Fvck album — “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels.”

Demi was previously engaged to actor Max Ehrich in July 2020. They called off their relationship in September 2020, just two months after announcing their engagement.

In May 2021, Demi came out as non-binary, saying she’ll start using the they/them pronouns. In August 2022, the singer shared that she now feels comfortable using she/her pronouns again.

Demi Lovato is a musician and a former Disney actress. She has been in the limelight for years, getting her big break as a child actor in the children’s TV show Barney & Friends. Now, Demi has managed to transform her image into a more mature and powerful singer. – Rappler.com