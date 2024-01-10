‘Designated Survivor’ star Adan Canto dies at 42

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The actor, who succumbed to appendiceal cancer, had chosen to keep his diagnosis private

MANILA, Philippines – Mexican actor Adan Canto died at the age of 42, American media reported on Wednesday, January 10 (Manila time).

His publicist Jennifer Allen said he succumbed to appendiceal cancer on Monday, January 8.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Canto had chosen to keep his diagnosis private. He had been in the middle of filming for the ongoing television series The Cleaning Lady, where he played Arman Morales.

The actor had reportedly intended to return later into the series’ third season as he was forced to stop filming to focus on his health.

A photo on the actor’s personal Instagram page was also posted on Wednesday to announce his death.

“A man who never once complained and inspired so many. We love you forever Adan,” the caption reads.

Canto was a father to two young children with his wife Stephanie Ann Canto. She shared her own tribute to her late husband on her Instagram page.

“Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon,” his wife wrote alongside a Bible verse.

A number of Canto’s co-stars in his past projects also posted on social media to honor his legacy.

“I don’t have the words just yet…but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart,” wrote actress Halle Berry, who Canto starred with in the 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Meanwhile, Canto’s Designated Survivor co-star Kiefer Sutherland shared a heartfelt letter to the late actor alongside a candid shot of them.

“It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph, and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace,” Sutherland said.

Besides The Cleaning Lady, Canto was known for his role as Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and his portrayal of Aaron Shore in the television series Designated Survivor.

He was also a mainstay in the thriller television series The Following, where he starred as Paul Torres alongside Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy. – Rappler.com