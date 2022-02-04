Diether Ocampo rushed to hospital after car crash in Makati City

A barangay responder says the actor's SUV hit a dump truck whose hazard lights were on, and that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Diether Ocampo was sent to the hospital for treatment after he suffered injuries following a car crash involving his SUV and a garbage truck along Osmeña Highway, Makati City.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, the accident happened on Friday, February 4, before 1 am. Diether was driving his SUV along the southbound lane of the highway when he crashed into a garbage truck. The garbage truck was temporarily stalled along the side of the road while its men were collecting trash.

The Philippine Red Cross took the injured actor to Makati Medical Center right away on a stretcher. The hood of Diether’s SUV and bumper were damaged after the crash.

According to a Teleradyo report as cited by Inquirer News, responder Joey Alicante said Diether seemed like “he was resisting” to be brought to the hospital by the Red Cross personnel.

“Naka-hazard naman ‘yung dump truck. Hindi niya siguro napansin…. Positive po, nakainom,” Alicante, who is part of Barangay Pio del Pilar’s Bantay Bayan, said. (The dump truck was on hazard. Diether probably didn’t notice…. It’s positive, he was under the influence of alcohol.)

The incident is being investigated. – Rappler.com