Dimples Romana gives birth to third child

CELEBRITY MOM. Dimples Romana gives birth to her third child.

The actress shares the news on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Dimples Romana gave birth to her third child, a baby boy named Elio.

The actress and host shared the news by posting a selfie of her cradling the newborn in an Instagram post on Friday, June 24.

“I spy with my little eye…Hi, Elio,” she said in the caption.

Dimples announced that she was expecting in March.

The baby is her third with husband Boyet Ahmee. Their eldest, Callie, is 18, while their second, Alonzo, is 7.

The couple have been married since 2003. – Rappler.com