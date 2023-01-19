Dolly de Leon earns BAFTA nomination for ‘Triangle of Sadness’

MANILA, Philippines – Dolly de Leon made history yet again as she earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance in Triangle of Sadness.

The actress was nominated in the Supporting Actress category alongside Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Carey Mulligan.

The nomination comes at the heels of Dolly’s Golden Globes debut, where she became the first Filipina to be nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. The award ultimately went to Angela for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In Triangle of Sadness, Dolly steals the show as Abigail, a toilet cleaner on a luxury cruise ship who ends up leading a pack of survivors stranded on an island after the ship sinks.

The BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) is considered Britain’s top film honor. The ceremony will be held on February 20. – Rappler.com