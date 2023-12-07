LOOK: Ella Pangilinan ties the knot with Enrique Miranda

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ella and Enrique are now married a year after getting engaged in December 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Ella Pangilinan is now married to her longtime boyfriend Enrique Miranda.

The couple tied the knot in a Filipiniana-themed wedding at Intramuros’ Puerta Real Gardens on Wednesday, November 6.

According to an exclusive pre-wedding feature by Metro.Style, Ella and Enrique were introduced to each other at an event in Manila by publicist Ferdi Salvador, a mutual friend of the Pangilinan and Miranda families.

The two were in a long-distance relationship for the first two years as they had met when Ella was preparing to leave for Florence, Italy, to study design, while Enrique was taking up business in Sydney, Australia.

They later got engaged in December 2022.

Ella wore her mother Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan’s wedding gown, which was reworked by renowned fashion designer Rajo Laurel.

“It’s not [every day] that a bride can get to wear her [mother’s] wedding dress on her special day. This is indeed so very special,” Laurel wrote in an Instagram story, thanking the Pangilinan family for trusting him to alter the gown.

Several celebrities and notable personalities were present at the Pangilinan-Miranda wedding, including Karen Davila, Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho, Ella’s relatives Gary Valenciano, Gab Pangilinan, Gab Valenciano, Kiana Valenciano, Tim Yap, and more.

Ella is the eldest child of actress Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan and business professional and motivational speaker Anthony Pangilinan. She is also the sister of actor Donny Pangilinan.

Her now-husband Enrique is the son of Angelique Lhuillier Miranda, and the grandson of Philippe Lhuillier, the founder of major pawnshop chain Cebuana Lhuillier. – Rappler.com