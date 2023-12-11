Ellen Adarna suffered miscarriage – Derek Ramsey

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Ellen Adarna suffered a miscarriage in November, her husband, actor Derek Ramsey, said in an interview on Monday, December 11.

Ramsey, who made the revelation during a press conference on ABS-CBN for upcoming film Kampon, said they learned Adarna had been pregnant for a few weeks during their trip to Spain in November. The miscarriage happened when they returned to the Philippines.

Due to this complication in his private life, Ramsey said he was hesitant to return to acting full-time, as he wanted to focus on caring for his wife first. They plan to get pregnant again “right away,” the actor said.

Ramsey and Adarna tied the knot in November 2021 after a months-long romance. They each have a son from previous relationships. – Rappler.com