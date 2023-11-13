LOOK: Emily Swallow, Diana Lee Inosanto to attend ManiPopCon 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – International stars Emily Swallow and Diana Lee Inosanto are coming to the Philippines for the Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon) 2023.

In a press release on Monday, November 13, ManiPopCon organizers confirmed that Swallow and Inosanto are joining Japanese actor Mackenyu Arata and voice actress Mela Lee as their featured guests.

Swallow is best known for her role as The Armorer in The Mandalorian, while Inosanto portrayed the Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth in Ashoka.

Meanwhile, Lee has lent her voice to characters in Mortal Kombat 11, Fate/stay night, and Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Arata has starred in One Piece, Knights of the Zodiac, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, and Fullmetal Alchemist. The ManiPopCon 2023 event is set for November 17 to 18 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Attendees can also avail of the ManiPopCon Premium Experience for their chosen celebrities, which includes a photograph session and autograph session.

For detailed information on panel schedules, ticket availability, and event details, interested attendees can check ManiPopCon’s social media pages and website.

ManiPopCon aims to celebrate everything pop culture, with emphasis on manga and anime. The two-day event will feature several activities, merchandise, exhibits, cosplays, and meet-and-greet sessions with different stars. – Rappler.com