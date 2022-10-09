LOOK: ENHYPEN is new BYS ambassador

The group will also hold their first fan meeting in Manila in December

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group ENHYPEN is the newest ambassador of cosmetic brand BYS.

BYS Cosmetics Philippines made the announcement on Saturday, October 8, sharing a 30-second video featuring the seven-member group.

“We’re proud to announce the new face of BYS, the global K-pop group that is never afraid to play any role they wanna play,” they said.

No matter your role, be ready to face it. We're proud to announce the new face of BYS, the global K-Pop group that is never afraid to play any role they wanna play, @ENHYPEN.

BYS Cosmetics Philippines also announced on Sunday, October 9, that the group will be holding a fan meeting in Manila in celebration of the brand’s 10th year anniversary. The event is set for December 3 at the Araneta Coliseum.

ATTENTION, PLEASE, ENGENEs and K-Pop fans alike! We're bringing ENHYPEN to Manila as a special guest for our 10th Year Anniversary at our official #ENHYPENFunMeetInManila!

The upcoming fan meeting will serve as the group’s first visit to the Philippines. Details such as ticketing dates and prices have yet to be announced.

Composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki, ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy group that debuted in November 2020 under Belift Lab, a joint venture between the agencies CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation. The group is known for their hit tracks “Polaroid Love,” “FEVER,” and “Drunk-Dazed.” – Rappler.com