Eric Fructuoso reveals past romance with Toni Gonzaga

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INTRIGUING REVELATION. Eric Fructuoso reveals that he and Toni Gonzaga dated for around three years before.

Fructuoso reveals that he also dated Claudine Barretto before getting into a relationship with Gonzaga

MANILA, Philippines – Actor and former Gwapings member Eric Fructuoso revealed in the “Kwento o Kahon” segment of an episode of the GMA Network show Sarap, ‘Di Ba? that he and Toni Gonzaga dated for roughly three years. The episode aired on Saturday, November 11.

In the game, Fructuoso and his fellow former Gwapings members Mark Anthony Fernandez and Jao Mapa were each given the option to either answer an intriguing question the hosts assign to them, or pick a dare to do from the boxes placed in front of them. If they opt for the dare but aren’t able to complete it successfully, they will be asked to answer the original question in the “hot seat.”

Play Video

Fructuoso immediately chose the hot seat option when his turn came. Host Carmina Villaroel then asked him if it was true that he and TV host-actress Toni Gonzaga were in a relationship before.

“Parang hindi ko inexpect ‘yun ah…. Oo, mayroon [kaming relasyon noon], (I didn’t expect that [question]…. Yes, we were [in a relationship before],” Fructuoso said.

Fructuoso earlier revealed on the show that he had also dated Claudine Barretto. In the “Kwento o Kahon” segment, he clarified that his relationship with Barretto came before he and Gonzaga became romantically involved.

When Villaroel asked the Gwapings members who the group’s biggest “chickboy” was, Fernandez and Mapa pointed to Fructuoso. Villaroel then pointed out Fructuoso’s relationships tend to last long, to which the former Gwapings member answered that he isn’t a “chickboy” because he truly loves the women he gets into relationships with.

Villaroel also asked why Fructuoso ends up breaking up with his girlfriends if he really loved them.

“Kasi nagigising sila sa katotohanan (Because they wake up to the truth),” Fructuoso joked.

Fructuoso was a member of the ’90s boy band Gwapings. He appeared in the films T2, Manananggal in Manila, and Bulag, Pipi, at Bingi, to name a few. Notably, he starred as Alvin Domingo in the teleseryes Kadenang Ginto from 2018 to 2020 and Apoy Sa Dagat in 2013.

He shares four kids with his ex-non-showbiz wife, whom he revealed his separation from in 2021. – Rappler.com