Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for harassment, disorderly conduct

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood star Ezra Miller was arrested early Monday, March 28 by police after he became “agitated” towards customers singing karaoke in a bar in Hilo, Hawaii.

According to a press release by the Hawaii Police Department on Tuesday, March 29, they received reports of a “disorderly patron” at a bar on Silva Street on Sunday, March 27. Accoridng to the results of their investigation, Miller “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke,” hence the disorderly conduct offense.

They added that the actor also “lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” resulting in a harassment offense. The bar owner also reportedly attempted to calm Miller down several times, but he continued with his disorderly behavior.

Miller was arrested by South Hilo patrol officers and charged with both offenses. The 29-year-old celebrity was released after posting $500 bail.

Miller first appeared as Barry Allen/The Flash in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He is also part of the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore, and is set to headline the feature film The Flash, which is set to premiere in 2023. – Rappler.com