Para-para-paradise: Which local celebs attended Coldplay’s concert in PH Arena?

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino celebrities were among the thousands of fans who flocked to the Philippine Arena on January 19 and 20 to watch Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres concert.

Among the songs they performed were “Something Like This,” “Sky Full of Stars,” “Yellow,” “Fix You,” “Paradise,” “My Universe,” and “Viva La Vida,” among others.

But one of the main highlights of the show was when Coldplay shared the stage with local acts — Lola Amour on the first night and Dilaw on the second night.

The “Raining in Manila” hitmakers described the whole experience as “surreal.”

“Still can’t believe this happened. Thank you Coldplay for this once in a lifetime experience,” band Lola Amour wrote.

Meanwhile, Dilaw perormed their hit single “Uhaw” alongside Coldplay. On social media, the band said that they still haven’t gotten over the experience.

“Umpisa palang ng taon parang season-ender feels na agad,” they added.

(The year has just started but it already feels like a season-ender.)

Celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos also shared clips of them singing along to Coldplay’s songs.

Julie Anne San Jose, who watched the concert with boyfriend Rayver Cruz, praised the band for still being “the best.”

“So grateful for this experience,” she added.

Isabelle Daza was also all-praises for the band, saying that she was even moved to tears during Coldplay’s performance of “Everglow.”

“Every song was performed with heart,” she wrote. “I forgot what live music can do for the soul.”

Sarah Lahbati was ecstatic to attend the concert with her eldest son, Zion.

“What a blessing to share this moment with you, my love,” she captioned their photos.

Sofia Andres also expressed her happiness in being able to see Coldplay perform live.

“Finally,” she wrote, alongside clips she took during the concert.

Alexa Ilacad shared that attending a Coldplay concert was part of her bucket list.

“Truly the best concert experience so far,” she added.

Marco Gallo went to the concert with loveteam partner Heaven Peralejo. The actor said that their first concert together was “one of the most magical nights with [her].”

Maine Mendoza said that she felt nothing but “happiness” during the concert, which she attended with husband Arjo Atayde.

Shaina Magdayao shared that she might not get over Coldplay’s concert any time soon. She also thanked the band for being “generous with [their] light.”

The two-night show served as the Grammy-winning British rock band’s return to the country after nearly seven years. – Rappler.com